Paris Olympics 2024: Taapsee Pannu Waves The Tricolour -"Time To Call It A Day"

Taapsee Pannu is currently in Paris to attend the 2024 Olympics. The actress is accompanied by her husband and Badminton coach Mathias Boe and sister Shagun Pannu. ICYDK: Taapsee is in Paris to support and cheer for Mathias who is currently coaching Indian players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. Recently, the actress shared a series of pictures from her day out in the city on social media. In one of the videos, she is seen proudly waving the Indian flag at a match. In the photos, the Haseen Dilruba actor makes a fashion statement with an Indo-western outfit, wearing a mint green saree paired with a white cropped vest top, accessorized with oxidised bangles and gold hoop earrings.

She captioned the post, "Day 1 of endless walking, Walking Paris' prettiest street (coz that's what Mindy says!) to walking from group stage to knockout stage. Time to call it a day! #RaniInParis #parisolympics2024 (sic)."

For the unversed, Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe got married in an intimate ceremony held in Udaipur on March 23. The wedding was attended by the couple's close friends and their family members. Taapsee's Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati, Abhilash Thapliyal and writer Kanika Dhillon were in attendance. Badminton players Satwiksai Raj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, coached by Mathias Boe, also attended the wedding.

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, is set to premiere on Netflix on August 9, co-starring Sunny Kaushal and Vikrant Massey. ICYMI: The first part of the film titled Haseen Dilruba featured Taapsee as Rani, with Vikrant Massey playing her husband Rishabh, and Harshvardhan Rane portraying her lover, Neel Tripathi. In this installment, Rani marries Rishabh, a small-town man smitten with her at first sight. However, she senses a lack of passion in their marriage. Harshvardhan Rane's character enters the scene and alters the dynamics of their relationship. Together, Rani and Rishabh execute a plan inspired by her favourite murder mystery novel.