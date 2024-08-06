Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Husband Mathias Boe's Retirement Post: "Need To Come Back Home To Ready Dinner"

Taapsee Pannu, who accompanied husband Mathias Boe in the Paris Olympics 2024 apart from her promotional commitments, reacted to the Danish coach's retirement announcement post. Mathias Boe announced his retirement following the exits of players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who failed to secure a medal, at the ongoing Olympics. He shared an emotional post which read, "I know the feeling all too well myself. Pushing yourself to the limit everyday, to be in the best shape of your life, and then things doesn't go as you would have hoped for. I know you guys are gutted, I know how much you wanted to bring a medal back to India, but this time it wasn't meant to be. But you have everything to be proud of, how hard you have worked in this Olympics camp, battling injuries, even taken injections to reduce the pain, that is dedication, that is passion and that is a lot of Heart. You have won so much over the past years and you are going to win so much more in the future."

Mathias Boe continued, "For me, my coaching days ends here, I'm not going to continue in India or anywhere else, for now at least. I have spend too much time in a badminton hall and it's also pretty stressful to be a coach, I'm a tired old man. I want to thank @media.iccsai , Garg Sir and Rakesh Sir, @bai_media , @gosportsvoices for the support over the years. Also a huge shout out to all my colleagues in Indian Badminton. Thank you for a lot of good memories and I wish you all the best. Jai Hind." On this post, Taapsee Pannu left a witty comment which captured the Internet's attention. Taapsee wrote, "But also now u r a married man. U need to take a step back. I need to come back home from work everyday to ready dinner and cleaning in order. So chop chop!" Take a look at the post here:

Taapsee Pannu had an eventful time with sister Shagun Pannu and husband Mathias Boe in Paris. She wrapped up her Paris diaries with a note that read, "What a wonderful bright day it was at Olympics. And what a fun game to watch before leaving from Paris. This has been truly an experience of a lifetime to spend almost a week in Paris watching games.Now heading back to work because my hardwork of almost 2 years is releasing soon, back to back.Back to being Haseen who plays the Khel !Signing out." Take a look:

Taapsee also celebrated her birthday in Paris with Mathias and Shagun by her side. Taapsee Pannu married her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe in Udaipur in March this year in an intimate ceremony. In terms of work, she was last seen in Dunki. Her upcoming projects include Khel Khel Mein and Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba.