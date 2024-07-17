Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba New Posters: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey And Sunny Kaushal In A Twisted Love Triangle

A poster of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. (courtesy: taapsee)

The makers of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba released the new posters of the film, on Wednesday afternoon. One of the poster features Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey holding hands as Sunny Kaushal stands by their side. The second poster features Taapsee and Sunny Kaushal standing hand-in-hand and they are third-wheeled by Vikrant Massey. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is a sequel to the film Haseen Dilruba. The film featured Taapsee and Vikrant along with Harshvardhan Rane. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is a murder mystery within a twisted love story.

Sharing the poster on social media, Taapsee Pannu wrote, "Khoon ko mitaye ye baarish, yahi hain iss kaatilana ishq ki guzaarish. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, coming on 9 August, only on Netflix." Sunny Kaushal commented on the post, "Asli aashiqui koi humse seekhe Raniji." Check out the first poster here:

Here's another poster from Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Can you spot the difference? Vikrant Massey commented on the post, "Ishq ki dariya mein doob jaoge ya chullu bhar paani mein (Will you drown in the river of love or stove in water)?"

Earlier this week, Taapsee Pannu shared the teaser and she wrote, "9 August ki Hasseen shaam, Dillruba ke naam. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, is out on 9 August, only on Netflix."

The first part of the film premiered on OTT platform Netflix in July 2021. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is slated to release on August 9. The film also stars Jimmy Shergill.