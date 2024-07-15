Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu And Vikrant Massey's Film Gets A Release Date

Image posted on Instagram.(Image courtesy: taapsee)

Bollywood stars Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey are all set to reunite for the second time for the sequel of their superhit OTT film Hasseen Dillruba. On Monday morning, the makers of much-anticipated film updated fans with the release date of the film. The official page of streaming giant Netflix shared a brand new poster of the film alongside a caption that read, "9 August ki Hasseen shaam, Dillruba ke naam. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, is out on 9 August, only on Netflix."

The official handle of Netflix India dropped the brand new teaser of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, the sequel to the 2021 film Haseen Dillruba in February this year. In the teaser, spanning a few seconds, we are introduced to the Haseen herself, Taapsee Pannu, who looks every bit beautiful in a blue saree and her "deewana" played by none other than Vikrant Massey, who makes an impactful appearance on screen with his prosthetic hand (IYKYK). The other characters in Rani and Rishu's world include Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill. What follows next in the teaser is an encounter in the rain, a boat ride and a chase sequence enchanting enough to keep the audience hooked and asking for more.

The caption alongside the teaser read, "Rishu aur Rani ki kahaani me pyaar aur pagalpan, dono abhi baaki hain(in the story of Rani and Rishu, love and madness, both are still left). Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is coming soon, only on Netflix."

For the unversed, the prequel Haseen Dillruba followed the story of Rani and Rishi played by Taapsee and Vikrant respectively, whose lives turn upside down after Rani falls in love for Rishu's cousin played by Harshvardhan Rane.