Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Teaser: Taapsee Pannu And Vikrant Massey's Tale Of Love And Madness

A still from Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba teaser. (courtesy: netflix_in)

Attention folks, the long wait is finally over. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, sorry, Taapsee Pannu is here to captivate hearts with her wry smile and charm. The official handle of Netflix India dropped the brand new teaser of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, the sequel to the 2021 film Haseen Dillruba. In the teaser, spanning a few seconds, we are introduced to the Haseen herself, Taapsee Pannu, who looks every bit beautiful in a blue saree and her "deewana" played by none other than Vikrant Massey, who makes an impactful appearance on screen with his prosthetic hand (IYKYK). The other characters in Rani and Rishu's world include Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill. What follows next in the teaser is an encounter in the rain, a boat ride and a chase sequence enchanting enough to keep the audience hooked and asking for more.

The caption alongside the teaser read, "Rishu aur Rani ki kahaani me pyaar aur pagalpan, dono abhi baaki hain(in the story of Rani and Rishu, love and madness, both are still left). Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is coming soon, only on Netflix."

The date of the film's release is yet to be announced by the makers. For the unversed, the prequel Haseen Dillruba followed the story of Rani and Rishi played by Taapsee and Vikrant respectively, whose lives turn upside down after Rani falls in love for Rishu's cousin played by Harshvardhan Rane.

Take a look at the teaser below:

On the work front, last month Vikrant Massey took home the coveted Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Critics). Taapsee Pannu on the other hand is all set to marry Danish badminton player Mathias Boe towards March end.