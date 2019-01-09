Switzerland Done, Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Caribbean Diaries Begin

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are globe-trotting (courtesy priyankacentral)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are such globe-trotters, no really! The couple, who were holidaying in Switzerland only recently, touched down in the Caribbean on Tuesday morning, reports suggest. Photographs of Priyanka and Nick, boarding down from a flight in the Caribbean, have made it to social media and are going crazy viral. In the pictures, Priyanka sports a pale blue flowey dress and wears her hair in soft waves, which are swept away by the Caribbean breeze. Put up in grey casuals, Nick Jonas holds Priyanka's hand tight as they step down the flight stairs. Here's how the Internet spotted Priyanka and Nick in the Caribbean:

We got a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's Caribbean vacation on her own Instagram story.

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story (courtesy Instagram)

Ahead of the Caribbean getaway, Priyanka and Nick added plenty of adventures to their Switzerland diaries. Joining the couple were Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee Sophie Turner (Game Of Thrones' Sansa Stark).

In a recent interview with Vogue magazine , Priyanka Chopra shared the secret behind how they always slice out time for each other amidst their busy schedules. "We both are extremely working people. We both love our jobs extremely and are big workaholics but at the same time we know we need to prioritise each other. As you have seen we fly across the world even if it's for a day we just meet each other and do that while prioritising our works." When asked to describe Nick Jonas in three words, Priyanka giggled as she said: "Husband, that's a new one!" and added: "calm and extremely loving." Soon after their wedding, Priyanka and Nick were spotted in a loved-up photo from their honeymoon on the actress' Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a destination wedding in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December, after which they hosted two receptions in Mumbai and one in New Delhi.