Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' New Year's Celebrations: From Viral Kiss To Skiing In Switzerland

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas in Verbier, Switzerland. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Pictures from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' New Year's celebrations are outstanding. The newlyweds are vacationing in Switzerland with their families and sharing highlights of the holiday with their fans. On Monday, Priyanka and Nick shared glimpses of the celebration in Verbier, Switzerland on their respective Instagram accounts. The video and pictures of their kiss as they rang in the New Year's together sent the Internet into a meltdown. Priyanka also shared boomerang videos of some celebratory moments featuring her mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas, Sophie Turner (Joe Jonas' fiancee) and mother Madhu Chopra. In addition, Priyanka and Nick shared pictures from the Jonas brothers' short hiking trip on the first day of 2019.

Here are the highlights from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' New Year's celebration:

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in December and after their three wedding receptions - one in New Delhi and two in Mumbai - the couple joined the Jonas' to celebrate Christmas. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra also tagged along. After celebrating Christmas in London the entire family left for Switzerland where they welcomed the New year together. Their Switzerland trip comprised skiing, hiking and lots or partying.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is yet to complete filming of The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose. Priyanka is co-producing the film with Siddharth Roy Kapur and it also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Priyanka Chopra hasn't announced her next project after The Sky Is Pink, however, it was repoirted that she had signed Cowboy Ninja Viking opposite Chris Pratt. The film has been postponed indefinitely.