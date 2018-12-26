Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas And Family In A Postcard-Worthy Pic From London

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with their family (Image courtesy priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka shared a family photo on Instagram Priyanka-Nick celebrated their first Christmas post-wedding with family The photo has close to six lakh likes in less than two hours

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are spending quality time with their family in London. Priyanka and Nick celebrated their first Christmas post-wedding with their family and the couple have been continually updating fans with snippets from their London vacation on Instagram. Priyanka shared yet another glimpse from her fun time with family on social media on Wednesday. The postcard-worthy picture shared by Priyanka features herself with husband Nick Jonas, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise Jonas, Nick's younger brother Frankie Jonas, Joe Jonas and his fiance Sophie Turner. Priyanka captioned the photo, "Family" and accompanied it with a heart emoticon.

Family. A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Dec 26, 2018 at 7:53am PST

Priyanka and Nick flew off to London soon after their Mumbai reception which took place last week. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth also accompanied the couple to London. Here are photos from Priyanka and Nick's vacation in London.

Love you family #famjam #christmaseve A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Dec 24, 2018 at 7:11am PST

Priyanka and Nick's Christmas celebrations began over the weekend. The couple were spotted at a posh restaurant in London on Sunday and pictures of them at a store also went viral.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace earlier this month. The wedding was attended by family members and few close friends from the film industry. Priyanka and Nick had two wedding ceremonies - the Christian wedding on December 1 followed by a Hindi wedding on December 2. Priyanka and Nick had also hosted a wedding reception party in New Delhi on December 4, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.