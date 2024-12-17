Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Begin Pre-Christmas Celebrations. Bonus - Malti Marie's Playtime Pics

Priyanka Chopra shared pictures from her cosy pre-Christmas celebrations. Priyanka shared pictures with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. In the first picture, Priyanka and Nick can be seen posing adorably. Priyanka's red dress and Christmas head-accessory usher in the festive vibes. She shared a couple of pictures of her pet dog. But what caught the Internet's attention is, Malti Marie's playtime pictures. Malti Marie can be seen playing with a cricket bat. She can be seen enjoying cookies as well. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Home." Take a look:

Priyanka and Nick were recently spotted at TV personality Morgan Stewart's Christmas dinner. In the picture shared by a fanpage, the two are seen posing with Morgan Stewart and her husband Jordan McGraw. For the evening, Priyanka opted for a monochrome co-ord set. Nick picked a black blazer to complement his wife. Take a look:

Before this Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were in Jeddah for the Red Sea Film Festival. Sharing a set of pictures from their time at the festival, Priyanka said, "Thank you for the wonderful honour Red Sea Film Festival. Congratulations to all the winners and participants. Here's to continually bringing the world of entertainment together."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December, 2018, following both Christian and Hindu traditions at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. They hosted two wedding receptions, one in Delhi and another in Mumbai. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

On the work front, Priyanka is filming for Citadel season 2 and she will also appear in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.