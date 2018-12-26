In Pics: Full House At Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Christmas Party

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Christmas with their families in London.

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo (Image courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "From our family to yours. Merry Christmas." Priyanka wrote
  2. Madhu Chopra and Siddharth are also in London
  3. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married earlier this month

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who got married earlier this month, celebrated Christmas with their families in London. The couple shared snippets from the party last night on their respective Instagram accounts and it looks like a grand celebration. In the picture shared by Priyanka, apart from the Jonas', we can also see her mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth and other relatives. They all raise a toast for the lovely picture, captioned by Priyanka as, "From our family to yours. Merry Christmas." Priyanka is seated next to brother-in-law Frankie Jonas while Nick occupied a seat opposite his wife. Take a look at Priyanka's Christmas post here.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

From our family to yours. Merry Christmas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

Nick Jonas shared two updates from yesterday's celebrations. In the latest one, he shares the frame with brother Joe and Frankie near a Christmas tree. "Missing one brother Kevin Jonas, but sending all the families love on this Christmas," he wrote.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Missing one brother @kevinjonas but sending all the families love on this Christmas.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

 

The other photo is of Priyanka and Nick, for which he wrote, "Christmas strolls from ours to yours."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Christmas strolls from ours to yours.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

 

For Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Christmas celebrations began over the weekend. They flew to London soon after their Mumbai reception. The couple were spotted at a posh restaurant in London on Sunday and pictures of them at a store also went viral.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Perfection Is?! PeeCee (@priyanka.news) on

 

 

 

On Christmas Eve, they treated their Instafam to some fabulous pictures. Take a look.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dogs and Christmas. Wishing you all the best with your loved ones. @priyankachopra

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love you family #famjam #christmaseve

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Brothers in (my) arms .. always and forever #christmaseve

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace. On December 1, they exchanged their wedding vows in a Christian ceremony and a day later, they married as per Hindu traditions. In India, the couple hosted three wedding receptions.

