In Pics: Full House At Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Christmas Party

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who got married earlier this month, celebrated Christmas with their families in London. The couple shared snippets from the party last night on their respective Instagram accounts and it looks like a grand celebration. In the picture shared by Priyanka, apart from the Jonas', we can also see her mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth and other relatives. They all raise a toast for the lovely picture, captioned by Priyanka as, "From our family to yours. Merry Christmas." Priyanka is seated next to brother-in-law Frankie Jonas while Nick occupied a seat opposite his wife. Take a look at Priyanka's Christmas post here.

Nick Jonas shared two updates from yesterday's celebrations. In the latest one, he shares the frame with brother Joe and Frankie near a Christmas tree. "Missing one brother Kevin Jonas, but sending all the families love on this Christmas," he wrote.

The other photo is of Priyanka and Nick, for which he wrote, "Christmas strolls from ours to yours."

For Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Christmas celebrations began over the weekend. They flew to London soon after their Mumbai reception. The couple were spotted at a posh restaurant in London on Sunday and pictures of them at a store also went viral.

On Christmas Eve, they treated their Instafam to some fabulous pictures. Take a look.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace. On December 1, they exchanged their wedding vows in a Christian ceremony and a day later, they married as per Hindu traditions. In India, the couple hosted three wedding receptions.