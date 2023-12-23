Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Enjoyed A Lavish Holiday Dinner With Friends - A Peak Into The Menu

Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse of the Christmas dinner on Instagram.

The festive season brings with it the cherished tradition of holiday dinners spent with loved ones, creating memories that linger long after the decorations are packed away. This Christmas, Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, opened a window into their joyful celebrations through a series of Instagram pictures. As they embraced the spirit of Christmas 2023, the couple gathered with friends for a delightful holiday dinner, apparently hosted by Morgan Stewart McGraw.

Also Read: "Bole Mere Lips..." - Here's How Priyanka Chopra Satisfied Her Junk Food Cravings

The pictures Priyanka posted gave us a peek into their happy celebration. In a delightful carousel of images, Priyanka Chopra offered an intimate glimpse into the festive dinner. The radiant couple revelled in the holiday spirit as they immersed themselves in the festive ambience. The images shared by Priyanka Chopra on Instagram also showed the special menus carrying the name of each guest.

Take a look:

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Relishes Desi Lunch, Says "Home Food Is The Best"

In fact, Morgan Stewart McGraw also shared some images on her Instagram handle, revealing the entire dinner menu.

For appetisers, there were decadent caviar and crispy potato chips. The First Course had tuna tartare. A salad made of butter lettuce, olive, cherry tomatoes, shaved onions, and lemon vinaigrette was served for the second course. It was titled 'Morgan Salad. A Choice Entree between Steak Frites (Grilled Filet and Roasted Steak) or Dover Sole (Mashed Potato and Baby Potatoes) was given. Finally, Apple Cinnamon Crisp (with vanilla ice cream) and Chocolate Chip Cookies were served for dessert.

Beyond the gastronomic delights, the photographs also revealed the elegant decor and meticulous table settings with lots of candles which transformed the dinner into a visual feast.