Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Dreamy Swiss Vacation. See Pics

Just when we thought newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas couldn't get any cute, the actress shared another loved-up picture of herself along with her husband on Saturday night. The newlyweds, who are currently vacationing in Switzerland (going by Nick Jonas' Instagram stories), treated their Instafam to adorable pictures from their holiday. In the picture shared by Priyanka on her Instagram profile, the couple can be seen happily posing together and the smile on her face says it all. She captioned the picture: "Happiness in the mountains." Just like us, Priyanka's fans also loved the picture and it received over 2.6 million likes on Instagram.

Priyanka and Nick have been accompanied by Nick's brother Joe Jonas, his fiancee Sophie Turner, Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra and a few friends. Nick Jonas gave his fans a glimpse of the pictures from the flight. "The mountains, my love, family and friends," Nick captioned the post.

Before the couple took off for a vacation in Switzerland, they spent quality time with their families in London. Priyanka even shared a family photo from the vacation while they visited the Warwick Catsle in Warwickshire:

Priyanka and Nick even sent Christmas greetings to their fans all the way from London.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married as per Christian and Hindu traditions in Jodhpur earlier this month. The couple hosted three receptions - one in New Delhi and two in Mumbai - after which they took off for the US in time to celebrate Christmas with the Jonas'.