New Pics From Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Switzerland Vacation Make It Snow On Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Instagrammed this photo (courtesy priyankachopra )

Highlights Priyanka and Nick Jonas are holidaying in Switzerland Priyanka has been keeping her fans updated with new pics She shared glimpses of her ski session with Nick Jonas

So, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas went skiing in the snow-caped mountains of Switzerland and shared new photos from their vacation diaries. The 36-year-old actress and her husband are enjoying a quintessential Swiss vacation with Nick's brother Joe Jonas, his fiancee Sophie Turner, Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra along with a few friends. Both Priyanka and Nick have been keeping their fans updated with posts from their adventures in Switzerland, the latest of which was a ski session. Priyanka shared photos from what appears to be the take-off point, in which she features with Nick Jonas (of course) and Sophie Turner. Priyanka and Sophie sort of had their own cute photo session amidst the snow - Priyanka was cute in a rose-printed ski suit while Sophie was adorable in matching separates.

"Ski life," Priyanka captioned her album of new photos from Switzerland.

Earlier, Priyanka sent the Internet into a meltdown as she shared a goofy click of herself and Nick Jonas. Their expressions on their faces were best described by Priyanka in the caption: "Happiness in the mountains," she wrote.

Ahead of their Switzerland vacation, Priyanka and Nick enjoyed a trio to London with their families. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth was also part of a Christmas dinner with the Jonases. "From our family to yours. Merry Christmas," Priyanka had captioned this lovely family photo.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had two wedding ceremonies in December and have been painting Instagram red with their loved-up photos since their roka ceremony in August. Priyanka and Nick flew off to Oman for a brief honeymoon earlier this month ahead of their wedding receptions in Mumbai.