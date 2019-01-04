Priyanka Chopra's Priceless Reaction When She First Wore Her Wedding Gown

Priyanka Chopra had a fairytale wedding in December (courtesy ralphlauren)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Jodhpur wedding in December was indeed a fairytale one. Pictures of Priyanka Chopra walking down the aisle in her stunning wedding gown, courtesy of Ralph Lauren, had made everyone go 'aww' and now, the celebrated designer spilled the beans on the details of Priyanka's exquisite wedding gown in three sneak-peek videos on Instagram. Priyanka and Nick's Christian wedding on December 1 was followed by a Hindu wedding on December 2, for which, the couple wore stunning pieces from the collections of Sabyasachi. But this story is about the princessey Ralph Lauren wedding gown. The 36-year-old actress wore a sequinned strapless column dress underneath an intricately worked jacket, which was designed with "135 satin-covered buttons, 700 spools of ivory thread, 5,600 pearlized seed beads, 11,632 Swarovski crystals and 2,412,000 high-luster sequins."

With an eye for detail, Priyanka had Nick Jonas' full name, the mantra "Om namah shivaay" and words such as "love" and "compassion" sewn on the jacket. "Fifteen artisans in Mumbai, India, hand-embroidered the coat with a variety of complex techniques, from fine cording to tulle appliques and pastiche threadwork inspired by Chantilly lace, for a total of 1,826 hours," read a post on Ralph Lauren's Instagram.

One of the videos also reveals Priyanka Chopra's first reaction when she tried on the wedding dress, complete with the 75-foot veil in Paris. "The sweeping, 75-foot veil she wore on the day of the ceremony was actually comprised of two different cuts of tulle-a shorter fingertip-length veil worn under the epically longer one, which was carried behind the bride by six attendants," Ralph Lauren added.

Here's what she wore for the Hindu wedding:

Ralph Lauren holds a special place in Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' lives - the designer dressed them up for their first public appearance at the Met Gala 2017. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently holidaying in Switzerland with their families.