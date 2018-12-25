Pics Of Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Wedding A La The Simpsons Are So, So Cute

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have now travelled to The Simpsons universe. On Christmas, Priyanka Chopra, 36, shared a sneak peek of The Simpsons version of their two-part wedding, which took place in Jodhpur earlier this month. In the first post, Simpson-like Priyanka dressed in a white gown (the actress wore Ralph Lauren) looked happily at Simpson-like Nick Jonas as Homer presided over their wedding ceremony. Nick Jonas' father Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr officiated the ceremony IRL. In another post, The Simpsons versions of Priyanka and Nick dressed in a red lehenga (Priyanka wore Sabyasachi) and sherwani, respectively posed outside the Simpson residence with Homer, his wife Marge and their kids Bart, Lisa and Maggie 'photobombing' the newlyweds.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's posts here:

It is unclear if the Chopra-Jonas wedding will find its way into an upcoming episode or not.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married as per Christian tradition on December 1 in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. Their second ceremony, as per Hindu rituals, was conducted the following day at the same venue. After their wedding, Priyanka and Nick hosted a reception in New Delhi for her family and friends. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the guest of honour then.

In Mumbai, Priyanka and Nick hoisted two receptions - one for the media persons and family members and another for her Bollywood colleagues, which was attended by the likes of Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif among others.

As of now, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in the US to celebrate their first Christmas as a married couple with the Jonas family. They've been posting adorable pictures:

Merry Christmas, folks!