Nick Jonas Has This Rule For When Priyanka Chopra Wears A Giant Dress

Actress Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas (Image courtesy priyankachopra)

Highlights "Rule number one... never step on her train," wrote Nick Priyanka Chopra and Priyanka Chopra's wedding took place in Jodhpur Priyanka and Nick will reportedly host a second reception in Mumbai today

Nick Jonas delighted his Instafam with then and now photos of himself and Priyanka Chopra on Thursday. Nick, who married Priyanka Chopra in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace earlier this month, juxtaposed a photo of himself with the actress from their Christian wedding with a picture from last year's Met Gala in which they made a stunning appearance together. The highlight of the both the pictures is Priyanka's never ending veil/train and Nick's million dollar expressions. Nick Jonas accompanied the collage with a cheeky caption which read: "Rule number one... never step on her train." "You always knew mister," was Priyanka Chopra's response to Nick's post on Instagram. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walked the red carpet together wearing Ralph Lauren at the Met Gala and he even shared photos from the event on Instagram. For their Christian wedding on December 1, Nick and Priyanka opted for custom Ralph Lauren creations. The 36-year-old actress added tulle veil to go with her all-white look.

Almost an hour after Nick posted the photo on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of herself with her husband from their wedding reception in Mumbai. "And the party don't stop," Priyanka captioned her photo. Priyanka and Nick hosted a reception in Mumbai on Wednesday. Priyanka Chopra wore a blue lehenga from the collections of Sabyasachi while Nick looked suave in a grey suit.

And the party don't stop.. A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Dec 20, 2018 at 1:37am PST

After their wedding in Jodhpur earlier this month, Priyanka and Nick reportedly went on a brief honeymoon to Oman from where she shared a loved-up photo on Instagram.

Marital bliss they say.. A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Dec 10, 2018 at 11:44pm PST

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had hosted their first wedding reception in New Delhi, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They are expected to throw another party for Bollywood celebrities on Thursday evening.