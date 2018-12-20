For Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas, 'The Party Doesn't Stop'. Here's Proof

Priyanka Chopra tweeted this photo on Thursday (courtesy priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were a sight to behold at their Mumbai reception on Wednesday, a glimpse of which was just shared by the 36-year-old actress on her social media accounts. Sharing a brand new photo from last night, also featuring Nick Jonas, Priyanka wrote: "And the party don't stop." Let's take a moment to admire the way Priyanka looks at Nick Jonas in the click. In the comments section on Instagram, Priyanka tagged Nick in a separate comment and wrote: "Baby," along with a heart icon. Aww... these two. For their first Mumbai reception, Priyanka opted for a custom made blue lehenga from the shelves of celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee while Nick Jonas complemented her in a grey suited look.

Priyanka's outfit for the evening was the perfect blend of the traditional and the contemporary as she paired a corset choli with a lehenga. Take a look at this breathtaking portrait of the newlyweds.

Here are more photos of the couple from last night:

Priyanka and Nick in Mumbai

Priyanka and Nick at their Mumbai reception

Meanwhile, we also spotted some social media activity on Nick Jonas' Instagram. He juxtaposed two photos to create a then-and-now post about the "number one" rule for his rapport with Priyanka. Sharing a collage of photos from the Met Gala 2017 and from their Christian wedding in Jodhpur earlier this month, Nick Jonas wrote: "Rule number one... never step on her train." Both of Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala and the Christian wedding outfits were courtesy Ralph Lauren couture.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' reception party on Wednesday was for the actress' close friends and family. The couple are expected to host another party for Bollywood celebrities on Thursday evening. Priyanka and Nick had two wedding ceremonies in Jodhpur - the Christian wedding on December 1 was followed by a Hindu wedding on December 2.