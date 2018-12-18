Priyanka Chopra's 'Pro Tip' For All The Those Who Are Getting Married, And A New Picture

Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonass (Image courtesy priyankachopra)

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who got married to singer Nick Jonas recently, has a "pro-tip" for all those who are planning their wedding. Priyanka, who had signed up for a wedding registry guide with Amazon ahead of her wedding, in a recent Instagram post also suggested soon-to-be married couples to do the same. Priyanka shared a photo of herself with husband Nick, which appears to have been taken during their pre-wedding festivities and wrote that she created the wedding registry guide in Amazon, which included almost all her favourite gift ideas. "Having our family and friends share our special day with us meant so much. The smiles, the words, the love and the hugs - all so thoughtful. Pro tip: If you're planning your big day, head over to the wedding registry guide I created on Amazon. Trust me, it has all my favorite gift ideas in one place and was so much fun to build," Priyanka wrote. The photo Instgrammed by Priyanka has also been shared by Joseph Radhik, the couple's official wedding photographer.

Priyanka's wedding registry guide listed items which one would need before and after the wedding. The items in the list ranged from home essentials to accessories for Diana, Priyanka's pet dog. "I had so much fun building a wedding registry guide with Amazon. They have everything that you need in one place," she wrote. The 36-year-old actress also added: "Amazon has also made a $100,000 donation to UNICEF, a charity that is extremely important to me." Priyanka Chopra is UNICEF's goodwill ambassador.

Priyanka Chopra got married to Nick Jonas at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace earlier this month. The couple's wedding as per Christian rituals took place on December 1 while their Hindu wedding ceremony took place on December 2. Priyanka and Nick also hosted a wedding reception in New Delhi on December 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the wedding reception. Priyanka and Nick's Mumbai reception is scheduled for December 20.