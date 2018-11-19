In Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Registry Guide, Items For Home Essentials, Travel And Pet Accessories

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights She has signed up for a wedding registry guide with Amazon Amazon will make donations to UNICEF Priyanka is UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is marrying singer Nick Jonas in December, has signed up for a wedding registry guide with Amazon, the details of which she shared on her Instagram timeline. In the guide, she has selected the essential things one needs during and after their wedding. The items are listed in sections titled cooking, to traveling, to home essentials, pet accessories and others. "I had so much fun building a wedding registry guide with Amazon. They have everything that you need in one place," she wrote and added, "Amazon has also made a $100,000 donation to UNICEF, a charity that is extremely important to me." Priyanka is UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador.

So, what's in Priyanka Chopra's wedding registry guide? Let's find out. Just in case you want a different item on the list, you can also create your own registry. (The items are from several different brands).

Cooking

Under the cooking section, items range from cookware, food processor to dinner plates and other things.

Pet Accessories

"Of course I didn't forget Diana, my pet dog, when planning out the needs of my future family," read the description by Priyanka Chopra.

The items under this section are a pet dog collar, GPS tracker, raincoat and pet bed.

Hosting

For Priyanka Chopra's social gathering or quiet dinners, these are some of the essential items on her checklist - a bar cart, Schott Zwiesel Burgundy glasses, champagne saucer and other things.

Travel

This is an important section for Priyanka, considering how much she travels. In her guide, things like a mobile printer, travel bag, backpack, cosmetic pouch, an eye mask and a laundry bag make an entry.

Home Essentials

A throw pillow, poufs, chunky cable knit, Rivet mirror, OLED TV are some of the home essentials for Priyanka.

Bed And Bath

This includes items like an air purifier, sheet set, echo look, towel set, silk coverlet, pillow and others.

Fun And Fitness

Now this is an interesting check list, Priyanka. A snowboard, inline skates, indoor bike, cooler, dumbbell set, tennis set and other things.

Click here to see the entire list.

As per latest reports, Priyanka and Nick will have a Christian wedding on December 1. The couple have apparently zeroed in on the Mehrangarh Fort for their pre-wedding festivities and the Umaid Bhawan Palace for the main venue. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra recently went to Jodhpur to oversee the wedding preparations.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick got engaged in a private roka ceremony in Mumbai in August.