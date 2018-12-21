Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Star-Studded Reception: Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma And Many, Many Others

Guests at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's wedding reception in Mumbai

Highlights Salman Khan was one of the first ones to arrive at the reception venue Kangana Ranaut arrived with her mother and sister Sanjay Leela Bhansali attended the reception with sister Bela Sehgal

Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Kajol and Karan Johar headlined the star-studded guest list at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' second wedding reception in Mumbai on December 20. Salman Khan, who was one of the first ones to arrive at the reception venue, looked dapper in a black suit. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were colour coordinated in black ensemble. Deepika dressed in Sabyasachi couture looked drop dead gorgeous while Ranveer complemented her in a black achkan. Kangana Ranaut, dressed in a gold kanjeevaramsaree, checked in at the reception party with her mother Asha and sister Rangoli. Shahid Kapoor made a head-turning entry with wife Mira Rajput. While Shahid opted for a semi-formal outfit, Mira looked stunning in an embellished saree. Latha Rajinikanth arrived at the party minus her superstar husband Rajinikanth. Priyanka Chopra's Bajirao Mastani director Sanjay Leela Bhansali also attended the reception with his sister Bela Sehgal.



Also joining the celeb roll call were Rekha, Hema Malini, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Urmila Matondkar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Raveena Tandon, Vidya Balan and husband Sidharth Roy Kapur, Shabana Azmi, Parineeti Chopra, Ronit Roy and Neelam Singh, Swara Bhasker, Asha Bhosle and her granddaughter Zanai, AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu and Vivek Oberoi and Priyanka. Besides the members of film fraternity, the reception's guest list also included newlyweds Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap, Sania Mirza and Yash Birla and his wife Avanti Birla.



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace earlier this month. The wedding was attended by family members and few close friends from the film industry. Priyanka and Nick had two wedding ceremonies - the Christian wedding on December 1 was followed by a Hindu wedding on December 2.

Priyanka and Nick hosted their first wedding reception in New Delhi on December 4, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Wednesday, Priyanka and Nick also hosted a reception in Mumbai. For their first Mumbai reception, Priyanka wore a blue lehenga from the shelves of Sabyasachi while Nick complemented her in a grey suit.