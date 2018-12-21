Inside Pics From Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Mumbai Reception. You're Welcome

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas photographed at their reception (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a white embellished outfit Nick Jonas was dapper in a green suit Deepika, Ranveer, Salman, Katrina and many others attended the function

Star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a blast at their wedding reception in Mumbai on Thursday evening. We have proof. Several celebrities like Dia Mirza, Urmila Matondkar, Sophie Choudry and others have posted some wonderful pictures from inside the reception, which was hosted at Taj Land's End. Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a white embellished outfit while Nick Jonas was dapper in a green suit. The couple stepped out for a photo-op at the venue to meet and greet the paparazzi. Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Rekha, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Kajol and many others attended the star-studded reception.

Now, let's see the inside pictures from Priyanka and Nick' wedding reception.

Dia Mirza shared a picture with the 'girl squad' at the reception. "Celebrating the newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Wish you both a lifetime of fun, shared growth and happiness. Love, love and more love," read Dia's caption for her picture with actresses Swara Bhasker, Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor and Sophie Choudry.

"Stay happy, stay blessed," wrote Urmila Matondkar, who looked pretty in a black outfit.

Sophie Choudry shared a beautiful picture of the couple in which they can be seen dancing. "So thrilled for you my dearest Priyanka. You make the most wonderful couple & Nick's thumkas are so on point. Loads of love. Stay this blessed and happy always," read her caption.

Milind Soman, who is Priyanka's Bajirao Mastani co-star, came with his wife Ankita Konwar. She posted these pictures from the reception:

Meanwhile, music composer AR Rahman treated us to some fabulous pictures with Priyanka, Nick, Rekha and Asha Bhosle.

Also, a video of Priyanka, dancing to Pinga with her Bajirao Mastani co-stars Deepika and Ranveer, is also going viral.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married earlier this month in Jodhpur. They hosted a reception in Delhi soon after the wedding. This was their second reception in Mumbai. On December 19, they hosted a reception for family and close friends.