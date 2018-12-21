Viral: Deepika Padukone And Priyanka Chopra's Pinga Dance-Off (With Bonus Ranveer Singh)

Priyanka Chopra photographed with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actresses Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra (and to an extent actor Ranveer Singh) revived their Bajirao Mastani days from the filming of the song Pinga at Priyanka and Nick Jonas' Mumbai reception on Thursday night. Videos of Priyanka and Deepika's dance-off on Pinga has taken over the Internet. In addition to Priyanka and Deepika, Ranveer Singh (who played the titular Bajirao but wasn't a part of the song in the film) could also be seen matching steps with the two actresses quite enthusiastically. For the uninitiated, Priyanka played the role of Kashibai, Bajirao's first wife while Deepika played Mastani, Bajirao's second wife. In the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film, Pinga is picturised on Priyanka and Deepika as a part of a Maharashtrian festival.

At Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' reception, Deepika and Priyanka once again matched steps as they danced to Pinga. Here are snippets:

Just in case you want to watch Priyanka and Deepika's Pinga from the film:

Apart from Pinga, Priyanka danced to Gallan Goodiyaan with Ranveer, Deepika and Nick Jonas. Gallan Goodiyaan is a track from Dil Dhadakne Do, in which Ranveer and Priyanka played onscreen siblings.

Here are some more dance videos from the grand reception party:

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in Jodhpur earlier this month in the presence of their respective families and close friends. Deepika and Ranveer could not attended the festivities in Jodhpur as their second Mumbai reception date clashed with Priyanka's wedding date on December 2.

Meanwhile, celebs such as Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rekha among others added star dust to Priyanka and Nick's Mumbai reception last night.