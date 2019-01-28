Fam Jam At Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' US Reception, Hosted By His Parents Denise And Paul Kevin Jonas

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth also joined the party

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 28, 2019 13:46 IST
Fam Jam At Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' US Reception, Hosted By His Parents Denise And Paul Kevin Jonas

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture from the reception party (Image courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

  1. "Thank you, Denise, Paul Kevin Jonas for a wonderful reception," she said
  2. "This was amazing," Priyanka added
  3. Priyanka and Nick married in December

Nick Jonas' parents Denise and Paul Kevin Jonas hosted a wedding reception for him and wife Priyanka Chopra in the US, a picture of which was shared by the 36-year-old actress on Instagram. "Fam jam. Thank you, Denise Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas for a wonderful reception! We love you! This was amazing," read Priyanka's caption. The reception party was hosted at Nellie's Southern Kitchen, a restaurant owned and run by the Jonas family. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth were also part of the party. Priyanka wore a white strapless gown to the party while Nick was dressed in a safari jacket-and-pant combo. Denise Jonas opted for a yellow sari while Madhu Chopra wore a pink sari.

Here's the picture Priyanka shared.

 

 

Several fan clubs on Instagram have also shared pictures from Priyanka and Nick's reception party. In one of the posts, we can see Paul Kevin Jonas welcoming the couple to the party while Nick's brother Joe made the night special by singing his song Cake By The Ocean.

Take a look.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in a lavish wedding in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December. The wedding was attended by both their families and close friends. The pre-wedding festivities included a mehendi and a sangeet ceremony. On December 1, Priyanka and Nick married in a Christian ceremony and on December 2, a wedding as per Hindu rituals was held.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged in August 2018 in Mumbai at an extremely private roka ceremony.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink while her Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic? releases next month.

