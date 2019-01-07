More Fab Pics From Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Jodhpur Wedding

The photos are from Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Hindu wedding ceremony

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 07, 2019 13:21 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
More Fab Pics From Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Jodhpur Wedding

Priyanka Chopra photographed during her wedding (Image courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Priyanka Chopra and Nick married at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace
  2. Priyanka Chopra wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga for her wedding
  3. Priyanka and Nick are holidaying in Switzerland right now

On Monday, some more breathtaking pictures from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Jodhpur wedding hit the Internet. The pictures have been shared by celebrity stylist Mickey Contractor, their official wedding photographer Joseph Radhik and designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee on their respective Instagram accounts. The photos are from the couple's Hindu wedding ceremony, which was held on December 2, a day after they married in a Christian ceremony. For the wedding, Priyanka wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga and Nick a golden sherwani. The stunning jewellery (including a maang-teeka and a nath), bridal kaleerein and choora complemented her look. Mickey Contractor has shared a solo picture of Priyanka, in which we can see a close-up of her bridal look. "A vision in red," he wrote. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A vision in Red

A post shared by Mickey Contractor (@mickeycontractor) on

 

Take a look at this dreamy picture of Priyanka and Nick from the wedding venue.

 

 

Here's how the bride walked down for the varmala.

 

 

 

 

Just wow!

ICYMI, here are some of the other pictures from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's wedding.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A vision @priyankachopra in jewellery by @sabyasachiofficial

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

 

 

 

Priyanka and Nick hosted three wedding receptions in India. They invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries to their Delhi reception, held just two days after the wedding.

 

 

The first reception in Mumbai was only for family and close friends while in the second one several Bollywood celebrities were invited.

The couple flew to London for Christmas and they celebrated New Year in Switzerland.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ski life

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has The Sky Is Pink in the line-up. Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic? is her next release.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Priyanka Chopra Nick JonasPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding Pics

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ind vs AusLive TVCES 2019Arvind KejriwalHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBihar MahagathbandhanUpcoming MoviesTata SkyTrade Union StrikeMeghalaya MineGolden GlobeVirat KohliMuzaffarpur Shelter CaseHonor View 20Realme Yo Day

................................ Advertisement ................................