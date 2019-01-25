Stop. Look At These Pics From Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Haldi Ceremony

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas photographed at their haldi ceremony (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Celebrity stylist Ami Patel shared the pictures Priyanka and Nick married in Jodhpur They are currently in Los Angeles

We can't thank celebrity stylist Ami Patel enough for sharing some fabulous pictures from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' haldi ceremony. The pictures, clicked by Joseph Radhik, their official wedding photographer, are so, so pretty. For the haldi ceremony, Priyanka and Nick were twinning in white. She wore a white anarkali by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla while Nick opted for a kurta pyjama set. Nick's mother Denise Jonas can be seen sitting beside her Priyanka. In one of the pictures, Priyanka looks breathtakingly beautiful as she smiles while her family members surround her from all sides. To complement her outfit, she opted for heavy jewellery. For the rituals, she wore a bandhani dupatta with her anarkali. Ms Patel's post also includes a picture of Priyanka and Nick adorably waving at each other after the ceremony.

Here are the fabulous pictures from Priyanka and Nick ki haldi.

Earlier this week, Priyanka's cousin Parineeti also shared a picture of herself applying haldi to brother-in-law Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December. Pictures from their wedding festivities have been shared widely and are all over the Internet.

Take a look at some of the pictures shared recently.

On December 1, Priyanka and Nick married as per Christian rituals and on December 2, a Hindu wedding ceremony was held. The couple hosted three receptions after the wedding.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently in Los Angeles. After the wedding, the couple went to London to celebrate Christmas with their families while they spent New Year's in Switzerland.