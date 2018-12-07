Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Dreamy Jodhpur Wedding, Described By Her Mother Madhu Chopra

A photo of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas from their wedding in Jodhpur. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra's fairy-tale wedding to Nick Jonas in Jodhpur was an emotional moment for the 36-year-old actress' family, her mother Madhu Chopra told DNA. Ms Chopra, who co-manages Purple Pebbles Pictures with her daughter, said she broke down when she saw "Priyanka dressed as a bride." Madhu Chopra, who walked Priyanka down the aisle during the Christian ceremony, said: "I was at a loss for words. When I saw Priyanka, I couldn't control my emotions. The white gown was so beautiful. My baby looked like a princess." Priyanka married Nick Jonas dressed in a white Ralph Lauren customised gown with a 75-foot veil. "It was an emotional moment for everyone. I broke into tears when I saw Priyanka dressed as a bride. I had waited for this day all my life," Madhu Chopra added.

For the Christian wedding, all the Chopras and the Jonas family members wore Ralph Lauren couture.

A day after the catholic wedding, Priyanka and Nick got married as per Hindu traditions. This time, Priyanka wore a tonal red Sabyasachi lehenga festooned with diamond jewellery. "Priyanka looked 'her prettiest best' in the outfit. There was no jhatak, no jhilmil - it was a simple yet classy ensemble."

Before the wedding, a lavish sangeet ceremony and a vibrant mehendi function was held in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. "We followed all the rituals to the T. There were no shortcuts. I wanted an Indian shaadi for her and Priyanka knew that. She fulfilled my wish. It's lovely to see the amount of love people have for her and Nick," Madhu Chopra told DNA.

Madhu Chopra was all praises for her son-in-law Nick Jonas and his family and said: "Nick is immensely respectful and well-spoken. He makes sure everyone around him comfortable. He's the best son-in-law one could ask for."

As of now, Priyanka Chopra is wrapping up her work commitments in Mumbai. Priyanka's work-in-progress project is The Sky Is Pink.

