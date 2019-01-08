'Amazing Details' That Made Priyanka Chopra's Kalire Extra Special

Highlights
- Priyanka and Nick had a Hindu wedding on December 2
- Priyanka's kalire were designed by Mrinalini Chandra
- Priyanka got customised symbols designed on her kalire
It's 2019 already but the Internet still can't stop obsessing over the fabulous details about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding. Like only recently, jewellery designer Mrinalini Chandra shared stunning details about the 36-year-old actress' wedding kalire and the big fat wedding of Priyanka and Nick found a spot on the trends' list again. "God is in the details. The most incredible first time we could have asked for!" wrote Ms Chandra, who also shared a close-up shot of Priyanka's custom-made kalire and added that this is the first time that they retold a love story through "amazing details" on their kalire designs.
A closer look at Priyanka Chopra's kalire would reveal that the actress had significant designs, such "a symbol from Greece, where Nick proposed to her to cupid, to a cross and the trishul from both their religions" (as mentioned by Ms Chandra in her Instagram post), engraved on separate elements of her kalire. Priyanka's kalire also had "an engraved silhouette of both of them" and also the character Mr Chip Potts from "the couple's favourite character from The Beauty And The Beast." Nick Jonas once played the character of Mr Chip Potts in the broadway production.
God is in the details The most incredible first time we could have asked for! @stylebyami #CustomKalirasForPryankaChopra #Repost @stylebyami with @get_repost The Kalira story: For the first time ever Kaliras that were customised to tell a love story and planned with such amazing details by @mrinalinichandra From a Symbol from Greece where Nick proposed to her to Cupid, to a cross and the Trishul from both their religions, To an engraved silhouette of both of them to Mr. Chip Potts - The couple's favourite character from the beauty and the beast each kalira was a symbol of their love for each other @priyankachopra @nickjonas @storiesbyjosephradhik
When they say a picture speaks a thousand words they probably mean a Moment like this. Just Too precious! . It was an incredible journey of working with the one and only @priyankachopra ! Every step from meeting ,conceptualising, creating something she wanted for the biggest day of her life ,has been an exceptional journey.I learnt about a girl who calls her own shots and lives life only on her own terms. Someone who knows exactly what they want is so inspiring. There is truly nobody else like you PC! Big love to @stylebyami for choosing us. Thankyou so much for believing in us. Lucky to be a part of Your incredible vision . #customkalirasbymrinalinichandra #priyankachoprawedding #nickyanka #priyankachopra #mrinalinichandraforpriyankachopra #amipatel #stylebyami #love #priyankachoprajonas #priyankachoprawedding #priyankaandnick #nickjonas #nickyankawedding #bollywood #pinkvilla
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wore stunning prices from Sabyasachi couture on the day of their Hindu wedding on December 2, which was preceded by a Christian wedding ceremony on December 1.
Priyanka Chopra @priyankachopra in Sabyasachi for her wedding. Jewellery Courtesy: Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry @sabyasachijewelry Photography by @storiesbyjosephradhik Priyanka's shoes by Sabyasachi Accessories @sabyasachiaccessories Wardrobe @stylebyami Makeup: @mickeycontractor Hair: @hairbypriyanka Venue: Umaid Bhawan Palace @umaidbhawanpalace #Sabyasachi #PriyankaChopra #Nickyanka #BridesOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiBride #DestinationWedding #SabyasachiJewelry #SabyasachiAccessories #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @bridesofsabyasachi
Love, unposed. Priyanka and Nick, 2018 Shot by @mohamedjameer This portrait set up Joe and shot by Jameer is one that you won't find published anywhere other than a wedding album. Because it's not perfect, a bit blurry, and very dreamy - a lot like what being in love feels like. #love #bride #indianbride #priyankanick
For the Christian wedding, Priyanka opted for a Ralph Lauren wedding gown and had Nick Jonas' full name, the mantra "Om namah shivaay" and words such as "love" and "compassion" sewn on the jacket. "Fifteen artisans in Mumbai, India, hand-embroidered the coat with a variety of complex techniques, from fine cording to tulle appliques and pastiche threadwork inspired by Chantilly lace, for a total of 1,826 hours," read a post on Ralph Lauren's Instagram.
One of the fittings for Priyanka Chopra's wedding dress was held in Paris, where she saw the full look come together for the first time, complete with a veil. . The sweeping, 75-foot veil she wore on the day of the ceremony was actually comprised of two different cuts of tulle-a shorter fingertip-length veil worn under the epically longer one, which was carried behind the bride by six attendants. . Read more at RLMag.com. . @PriyankaChopra #PriyankaChopra #RalphLauren #PriyankaAndNick #NickJonas #RLMag #RL50
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a destination wedding in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December after which they hosted three wedding receptions in India - one in New Delhi, followed by two in Mumbai.