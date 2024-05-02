In A Post Remembering Irrfan Khan, Sutapa Sikdar Name-Checks Diljit Dosanjh

A throwback of Sutapa and Irrfan Khan. (courtesy: sikdarsutapa)

Sutapa Sikdar remembered her late husband, actor Irrfan Khan, with a moving post on his fourth death anniversary. She has dropped a throwback picture of herself with Irrfan Khan on Instagram. In her heartfelt note, Sutapa Sikdar opened up about living without him. She wrote, “It is 4 years and three days since Irrfan left me. Four years? A feeling of guilt sweeps through my body. 4 years we have lived without him added with sadness, fear, hopelessness and severe helplessness. And then I thought but still I lived with him more. I have known him since 1984 so that makes it 36 years of knowing him more and definitely till I die I would have spent more time with him than without him.” Irrfan Khan died at a Mumbai hospital on April 29, 2020.

Sutapa Sikdar added, “And then I thought if he was with me physically in 2024 what would have been our conversation like? Because that's the most I miss.” Imagining the conversation, she said, “He (Irrfan Khan) would be coming home mostly in 2024 straight from the shoot and would be petting our cat and reading.

Me: you have to see (Amar Singh) Chamkila.

He would not have looked up immediately (never did while he was reading)

Me: he is sooo good... I loved his performance.

He: Accha? Who?

Me: Arre yaar Diljit Dosanjh... he is so not structured and all heart... he makes me feel…

He [now looking at me] Accha… you think he is that good!!

Me yes!!! You and he should work together it will be magic you should play a Sardar again after Quissa and two brothers kind of story...

He: hummm (his phone rings) Hey Dinu (Dinesh Vijan) yaar yeh Sutapa Bol rahi hai Diljit Dosanj bahut Accha hai…

Me: Accha nahi bahut accha…

He: Haan yaar let's do something... let's do something on Punjabi Sufi poets... main dekhta hoon aaj Chamkila OR

He would be listening on his headphones as he enters... Arre yaar Sutupa kya likha hai Irshad ne...( he loved Irshad kamil) ufff khatarnaak... Suna hai tumne Vida Karo (Amar Singh Chamkila Song)... what a song... He and his manager Manpreet are sitting and he is saying get me a Malayali film. I want to work with this director where Fahad Fasil is there. Yaar I am forgetting the name I am telling you if Bollywood doesn't mend its way etc etc... I will do a Malayali film! This is what mostly we will be talking about in 2024.”

Sutapa Sikdar's post was acknowledged by Amar Singh Chamkila actor Diljit Dosanjh. The Punjabi singer-turned-actor commented, “AUM,” with a coupled of folded hands emoticons.” Playback singer Rekha Bhardwaj wrote, “Aahhhh,” with a couple of red heart emoticons. Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi said, “So so precious Sutapa aunty.”

