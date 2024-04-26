Babil Khan's Cryptic 'Sometimes I Feel Like Giving Up And Going To Baba' Post Leaves Fans Worried

Babil Khan shared this image. (courtesy: babil.i.k)

Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, popular for his roles in movies like Qala and The Railway Men, left fans worried with a recent post. In a post that was later deleted but went viral, Babil expressed his emotions about feeling overwhelmed and wanting to be with his late father. Taking to his Instagram stories Babil shared a cryptic post that read, "Sometimes I feel like giving up and going to Baba."

Later, on Thursday, Babil shared a series of pictures on his Instagram account with his friend Prakriti Pavani. The first picture showed Babil posing for the camera, followed by cute pictures with his friend. He added some music to the post with Rich's song 'Stay With It' playing in the background. His post had an emotional caption that read, "Oh I know somehow, I know how you love when he plays his fender It fucks me up so now I'm takin my turn I woke up next to someone new again and I don't remember, Where I left the keys to my ride home. Still wishin' I left them at yours. It's so hard not to be yours."

Soon after Babil shared the post, his anxious fans thronged his comments section expressing their concern. A fan wrote, "Don't give up man...also, don't put stories like uh did yesterday..." Another fan commented, "Your Story yesterday scared us, stay strong and take care of yourself." "Babil please hold on okay? We need you here w us, I need you," penned a third user.

Irrfan Khan was revered as one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry. He first gained recognition with the Oscar-nominated Hindi film Salaam Bombay! and later appeared in acclaimed movies such as Life in A... Metro, The Lunchbox, and Hindi Medium.

His talent transcended borders, with notable performances in international projects that earned him acclaim worldwide, solidifying his status in global cinema. The actor died from cancer in April 2020. Meanwhile, on the work front, Babil was last seen in Netflix's web show, The Railway Men.

