Irrfan Khan And Sutapa Sikdar, The Way They Were. Throwback Shared By Babil

Babil Khan's latest Instagram update needs your attention. The actor has shared a throwback album, and it screams family goals. The opening pic features Babil's parents — Irrfan Khan, and Sutapa Sikdar. The photo is from their younger days. The next slide is from Babil's university days. He went to the University Of Westminster in London. While the actor is handling the camera, his batchmate Louis Eddy is seen assisting him. Then, there is a picture of Irrfan from his shoot diaries followed by a pic of little Babil's passport. In his caption, Babil wrote a note for his father that read, “I'm gonna miss you, you know? Standing under my umbrella. I'm going to miss you too, but I guess it's time to dance in the rain now.” Actor Siddhanth Kapoor was amongst the first to drop a comment under Babil's post. He wrote, “Your dad be very proud of you, bro.” Irrfan Khan died on April 29, 2020, in a Mumbai hospital.

Babil Khan never shies away from sharing his feelings for his late father on social media. In February, the actor wrote a detailed note on Instagram for Irrfan Khan. It read, “Nobody knew him like I did, nobody has known me like he did. It's easy to say, to miss him, it's easy. It's easy to be cathartic and cry about losing him. It's easy. Do you know what is hard? To remember the ecstasy in his voice when he would raise it in exaltation to scream “BABILUUUU!!!” every single time he'd see me. To remember then, how painful it would be to lose him for the stretches of barren time when he would be away shooting.”

Babil Khan added, “It is impossible to bear the memory of how his beard felt on my fingers when I would scratch his cheek as he read his script or how my finger tips would rest gently on his eye lids when he took a nap. His voice, was brilliantly deep, yet it evoked nothing but a gentle prayer from me, a prayer that could only rise from one's within when an external force has calmed your existential jitters to stillness. I wish I could have one last dance with you.”

On the work front, Babil Khan was last seen in the Netflix film Friday Night Plan.