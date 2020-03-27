Sussanne, Staying With Hrithik Roshan During Lockdown, Lightened The Mood With Pic Of Her View

Hrithik shared this photo of Sussanne (courtesy hrithikroshan)

Interior designer Sussanne Khan, who has temporarily moved to ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's home in Mumbai, shared a glimpse of something she spotted recently on Instagram. Sussanne's entry is a break from the routine "stay at home" posts being shared on Instagram. Looks like she tried to lighten the mood on social media and succeeded pretty well. Needless to say that Mumbai beaches are much emptier because of the ongoing lockdown. And Sussanne spotted a bunch of pigeons on the sands, which serve as a backyard to Hrithik's home. Sussanne looked out of the window just in time to capture the scenario outside Hrithik's house and gave it an imaginative spin: "And on other breaking news, the once in a lifetime, pigeon conference on the shores went well yesterday."

Take a look at Sussanne's post here. Sussanne's caption cracked up the Internet, who reacted with the ROFL emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Hrithik is keeping busy by reminding his fans to stay at home. The 46-year-old actor got his pet dog Zane to deliver the message for you on Instagram.

Earlier, Hrithik revealed that Sussanne agreed to come and stay at his house during the lockdown so that their sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan can be with both parents. "It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns," Hrithik wrote in his post. Hrithik and Sussanne got divorced in 2014 but continue to remain friends. The former couple also go on vacations together with the kids.

A three-week lockdown was imposed on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a precautionary move to contain the spread of coronavirus. Days ahead of that, production houses had stopped functioning in Mumbai and release dates of films were postponed. Hrithik was last seen in the movie War and he has Krrish 4 in the line-up.