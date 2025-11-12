Sussanne Khan Cries Inconsolably, Hrithik Roshan Remembers Zarine Khan At Prayer Meet. Watch

Sussanne Khan's mother and Sanjay Khan's wife Zarine Khan died on November 7. Her family arranged a prayer meet in memory of her, on November 10. From family members to industry friends like Salim Khan, Rani Mukerji, Jitendra, Shweta Bachchan , Chunky Panday arrived to pay their last respects. Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan's daughter Farah Khan Ali shared an inside video from the prayer meet, showing emotional moments.

What Sussanne Khan And Hrithik Roshan Said In The Video

In the video, Sussanne Khan is seen crying inconsolably, while, old pictures of Zarine Khan play on a projector.

Hrithik Roshan, who was previously married to Sussanne Khan, said, "It has been my privilege to love and be loved by you."

Sanjay Khan Recalled His First Meeting With Zarine Khan

Recalling the beautiful moment, when Sanjay Khan first noticed Zarine, he said, "I met her when I was 18 and she was 14. When I looked into her luminous, beautiful eyes, I felt as if I was looking at the world. I asked her, 'Will you marry me?' She looked at me with a smile and said, 'If I feel the same about you that I feel now, I'll say yes after one year.' So I said, 'With or without her beauty, she is also an intelligent person. She will make me a very good wife'."

Zarine Khan's son Zayed Khan remembered her mother, "My mother was my God. I'll miss her deeply."

What Farah Khan Ali Wrote

In a long caption, Farah Khan Ali wrote, "Zarine Sanjay Khan to the world - but to me and my siblings, simply our mother.

She was my world, or so I thought... until I witnessed the overwhelming turnout of people from all walks of life who came forward to pay their last respects to a woman who made each one feel seen and heard - irrespective of class, social status, or faith.

"To her, all were equal, and all equally important.

I am truly blessed to have witnessed this outpouring of love for my mother. I'm also profoundly grateful for having had her in my life for more than half a century, because every moment of that time was precious," she continued.

Farah signed off, "Thank you, God, for my mother. Thank you for all the love she received. Thank you that she lives on in me and my siblings. We will carry her legacy forward."

Zarine is survived by her husband Sanjay, daughters Sussanne, Farah, Simone Arora, and son Zayed. She died on November 7 at the age of 81. Zarine and Sanjay Khan celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in April this year.