This Cutie-Pie Who Stole The Show In Hrithik Roshan's 'Stay At Home' Post

Sorry, Hrithik Roshan. For a change, it's your furry friend who stole the show in your latest post. The 46-year-old actor shared a photo on Instagram late night on Thursday to ask his fans to stay indoors during the national lockdown. He roped in his pet dog Zane to deliver the message actually. Sharing a photo from his work-out station at home, Hrithik said: "Zane wants to tell you to stay home like his daddy." Zane featured in Hrithik Rohan's Instagram previously also. Sharing a photo of his two sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan playing with Zane, Hrithik had written: "Couldn't ask for a better view."

Hrithik also made an earnest request to his "young fans out there" to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, in a post on Wednesday, Hrithik Roshan revealed that his ex-wife Sussanne Khan has temporarily shifted to his house with the kids. Sharing a photo of Sussanne chilling at Hrithik's house, Hrithik poured his heart out on Instagram: "It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns... How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children? This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex-wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you, Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them. I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart."

On Janta Curfew day, Hrithik Roshan joined his neighbour Akshay Kumar to appreciate the efforts of Covid-19 fighters. He shared this video.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a national lockdown for 21 days and said no one must leave their homes in that timeframe. The coronavirus has infected over 529,000 worldwide. India has over 700 positive cases of the virus so far.