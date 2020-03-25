Why Hrithik Roshan And Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Are Sharing A Home During Lockdown

Hrithik Roshan shared this picture. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Once again, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are setting couple goals without being a couple. The exes have found a way to ensure their sons Hrehaan, 13, and Hridhaan, 11, are not "disconnected" from either parent during the 21-day lockdown that India has just entered. On Wednesday, Hrithik posted a picture of Sussanne in his Mumbai home and revealed that she had "graciously volunteered" to move in with him on a temporary basis so they could co-parent together. Hrithik and Sussanne have been divorced since 2014 but remain a family unit and are model parents to their sons.

In his post, Hrithik Roshan wrote: "This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex-wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting." He added, "Our children will tell the story we create for them."

The 46-year-old actor, who married Sussanne Khan in 2000, began his post by writing, "It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. It is heart-warming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps."

Read Hrithik Roshan's full post here:

On Tuesday, the actor shared photos and videos from his trip to Botswana with Hridhaan and Hrehaan. He called his adventurous trip a "different kind of isolation." Earlier, Hrithik Roshan, quarantined at home with his kids, shared a picture of the two boys and said, "Couldn't ask for a better view." Take a look at his posts:

Hrithik Roshan also shared a video message to urge people to stay to home and prevent the spread of the virus. He wrote, "Help stop the spread. There are simple steps to be followed. Ye hum sab ki zimmedaari hai. (This is our responsibility)."

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the 2019 film War co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The actor has not announced any new projects that he might be working on.