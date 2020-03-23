Hrithik Roshan 'Couldn't Ask For A Better View' Other Than His Sons Hridhaan, Hrehaan

Hrithik Roshan shared this picture. (courtesy hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan is one out of the many celebrities who are confined at home in the wake of the global Coronavirus outbreak. The actor shared a picture on his social media handle on Monday and gave his fans a glimpse of his "view." The picture featured his sons Hridhaan, 11, and Hrehaan, 13 (whom he welcomed with his ex wife Sussanne Khan) along with their pet dog Zane. The photograph posted by Hrithik also has a book titled The 4-Hour Work Week in it. The 46-year-old actor captioned it, "Couldn't ask for a better view. Or a more suited book." He added the hashtags "Coexist" and "Dog lovers" to his post. Here's the picture we're talking about:

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan got married in 2000. Later, they got divorced in the year 2014. Reacting to the picture, Sussanne dropped several heart emojis in the comment section and so did fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Like many other celebrities, Hrithik Roshan posted a video of him cheering for the workers and essential services providers who are still working amid the outbreak of the virus. On "Janata Curfew" day, that was imposed on Sunday by the government, the actor was seen beating utensils standing along with Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala in the video. Take a look:

Hridhaan and Hrehaan often feature on Hrithik's social media account. Earlier, the actor shared a video from their vacation in Botswana.

Here's an adorable picture of the trio snacking on something:

Seen this clip from their road trip together?

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Previously, he has featured in several hits including Krrish, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Agneepath, Kaabil, Kites, Super 30 and many more.