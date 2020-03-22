The Bachchans, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar And Others Clap On Janata Curfew To Thank COVID-19 Fighters

Amitabh Bachchan was photographed cheering with son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, daughter Shweta and granddaughters Aaradhya and Navya

The Bachchans photographed at their house in Mumbai.

New Delhi:

Bollywood celebrities came out in their balconies applauding and beating utensils in unison on Janata Curfew to show gratitude towards the health workers who are fighting Coronavirus or COVID-19 at the forefront. Following the protocol set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the stars stood in their balconies and on terraces minutes before 5 pm and tried to boost the morale of the COVID-19 fighters by clapping and ringing bells for 5 minutes. From the Bachchans and the Kapoors to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, several celebrities shared on social media how they cheered for health workers. While Amitabh Bachchan was photographed cheering with son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughters Aaradhya and Navya Naveli Nanda, Anil Kapoor was clicked clapping for the unsung heroes in his balcony.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Shweta Bachchan Nanda photographed on their terrace.

We also spotted Navya Naveli Nanda.

Anil Kapoor photographed at his Mumbai house.

Gauri Khan also came out on the terrace to show support for the Coronavirus fighters.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan even shared the picture from their terrace on social media.

Ranveer Singh and his actress wife Deepika Padukone went live on Instagram while cheering for the unsung heroes. While Ranveer shared just the picture of Deepika, a fan page dedicated to the actor shared photos of the duo clapping and interacting with their fans. Take a look:

Here's how Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ishaan Khatter, Karisma Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Kartik Aaryan and Bipasha Basu cheered for the unsung heroes.

Bobby Deol was also photographed clapping for those fighting Coronavirus.

Shraddha Kapoor was joined by actor father Shakti Kapoor.

PM Narendra Modi announced Janata Curfew as a test run for social distancing amid Coronavirus outbreak.

coronavirusstarsjanata curfew

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

