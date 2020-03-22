The Bachchans, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar And Others Clap On Janata Curfew To Thank COVID-19 Fighters

Highlights
- The nation observed Janata Curfew on Sunday
- Celebrities showed support for the Coronavirus fighters
- The shared pictures and videos on their respective social media profile
Bollywood celebrities came out in their balconies applauding and beating utensils in unison on Janata Curfew to show gratitude towards the health workers who are fighting Coronavirus or COVID-19 at the forefront. Following the protocol set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the stars stood in their balconies and on terraces minutes before 5 pm and tried to boost the morale of the COVID-19 fighters by clapping and ringing bells for 5 minutes. From the Bachchans and the Kapoors to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, several celebrities shared on social media how they cheered for health workers. While Amitabh Bachchan was photographed cheering with son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughters Aaradhya and Navya Naveli Nanda, Anil Kapoor was clicked clapping for the unsung heroes in his balcony.
Gauri Khan also came out on the terrace to show support for the Coronavirus fighters.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan even shared the picture from their terrace on social media.
Ranveer Singh and his actress wife Deepika Padukone went live on Instagram while cheering for the unsung heroes. While Ranveer shared just the picture of Deepika, a fan page dedicated to the actor shared photos of the duo clapping and interacting with their fans. Take a look:
Here's how Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ishaan Khatter, Karisma Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Kartik Aaryan and Bipasha Basu cheered for the unsung heroes.
5 mins at 5 pm : With my neighbours taking a moment to appreciate those who do not have this luxury of staying at home and working tirelessly to keep us safe. Thank you to all the essential service providers for your selfless work #JanataCurfew #BreakCorona @my_bmc #MumbaiPolice @hrithikroshan #SajidNadiadwala
Big respect for all those working selflessly, tirelessly to keep us all SAFE Respect and gratitude to all those who are providing us our essentials. We can do our bit by respecting the government's appeal to stay home. It is our duty and our humanity to help stop the spread of this virus by staying away from all public spaces. #Covid19 #StayHome #FightCoronaVirus #IndiaFightsCorona #SafeHands
Durga Durga Overwhelmed... to see unity in difficult times. This is the beginning but today has instilled tremendous hope Thank you to all the medical personnel, police, armed forces, government, telecommunications, municipality services,media and all ppl providing us all the essential services. Deep gratitude ... you guys are the real heroes #stayhome
Bobby Deol was also photographed clapping for those fighting Coronavirus.
Shraddha Kapoor was joined by actor father Shakti Kapoor.
PM Narendra Modi announced Janata Curfew as a test run for social distancing amid Coronavirus outbreak.