Sussanne Khan Drops Black Hearts On Ex-Husband Hrithik Roshan's 'Stay Real' Post

Who said exes can't be friends? Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan divorced in 2014 but continue to set friendship goals with each passing day. The 46-year-old actor just felt like clicking a selfie, which is basically a close-up of his salt-and-pepper bearded look, with the hashtag: "Stay real." In the caption, Hrithik Roshan added: "Black and white and grey" along with more hashtags such as: "sign of the times" and "can't wait to grow up." Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan dropped a comment on the selfie - she shared black hearts with a smiling emoji. Karan Johar was one of the first ones to comment on Hrithik's selfie and wrote: "Hottest."

Needless to that Hrithik, who enjoys a humongous fan base, sent his Instagram into a tizzy with the selfie. Take a look at his post here:

Comments on Hrithik Roshan's post

Hrithik and Sussanne often feature in posts about parenting on each other's Instagram feed. The ex-couple are parents to two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. On his birthday this year, Hrithik got the "Best Daddy Award" from Sussanne on behalf of the kids. She was also part of Hrithik's birthday party and celebrated Shivratri with the Roshans last month.

Sussanne and Hrithik not only hang-out in Mumbai together but also go vacationing with the kids. Earlier this year, Sussanne Instagrammed snow-caked photos of her vacation in France with Hrithik and his family. Sussanne's photos revealed she had a blast with Hrehaan, Hridhaan and Hrithik on her New Year holiday. "The Modern Family - 2 boys, a mom and a dad, cousins and brothers, sisters, grandparents, granduncle and aunt and 2 friends. New bonds and a heart full of smiles. Everyday life that feels empowering. 2020 here we come... Processing our best while carving the slopes," she wrote.

On the work front, Hrithik has Krrish 4 in his line-up. Interior designer Sussanne Khan runs a boutique home decor store named The Charcoal Project in Mumbai and she's also part of the curating team of fashion label The Label Life.