Hrithik Roshan Gets The Best Birthday Gift From Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan - The 'Best Daddy Award'

On Hrithik Roshan's birthday every year, the best wish always comes from his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and this year was no exception. The birthday star woke up to an adorable birthday greeting card from Sussanne Khan on Instagram. "Happiest happiest birthday, Rye... you are the most incredible man I know. To the best life ahead of you," wrote Sussanne and attached a bunch of photos and videos, featuring Hrithik Roshan and their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik Roshan also got the best birthday gift ever - the Best Daddy Award. In the hashtags, Sussanne assigned two new titles to Hrithik Roshan and wrote: "best daddy award" and "best philosopher too."

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan got married in 2000 but divorced in 2014. However, they continue to share a cordial rapport and go vacationing together with the kids every year. Sussanne is also spotted hanging out with the Roshans at family occasions while Hrithik also often joins Sussanne and her friends for lunch outings.

Earlier this week, Sussanne Instagrammed snow-caked photos of her vacation in France with Hrithik and his family. Sussanne's photos revealed she had a blast with Hrehaan, Hridhaan and Hrithik on her New Year holiday. "The Modern Family - 2 boys, a mom and a dad, cousins and brothers, sisters, grandparents, granduncle and aunt and 2 friends. New bonds and a heart full of smiles. Everyday life that feels empowering. 2020 here we come... Processing our best while carving the slopes," she wrote.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in action-thriller War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He has the next Krrish movie in his line-up. Interior designer Sussanne Khan runs a boutique home decor store named The Charcoal Project in Mumbai and she's also part of the curating team of fashion label The Label Life.