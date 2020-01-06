Inside Sussanne Khan's Vacation With Hrithik Roshan And The 'Modern Family'

Sussanne Khan shared this image. (courtesy suzkr)

We were not even over the vacation pictures of Sussanne Khan along with Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan yet and she decided to treat her Instafam with more pictures from her vacation along with her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and what she described as "the modern family." Sussanne shared a series of pictures on her Instagram profile, on Sunday evening. The vacation album features Hrithik and Sussanne's kids - Hrehaan and Hridhaan. In the pictures, we also got a glimpse of Hrithik's parents Rakesh and Pinky, Hrithik's sister Sunaina and his cousins Pashmina and Eshaan.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sussanne Khan wrote: "The Modern Family - 2 boys, a mom and a dad, cousins and brothers, sisters, grandparents, granduncle and aunt and 2 friends. New bonds and a heart full of smiles. Everyday life that feels empowering. 2020 here we come... Processing our best while carving the slopes."

Check out Sussanne Khan's post here:

A few days ago, Sussanne shared pictures with Sunaina Roshan on her Instagram profile. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Sussanne and Hrithik Roshan got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to two sons - Hridhaan and Hrehaan. On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the action-thriller War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The actor also starred in Super 30, last year, in which he played the role of mathematician Anand Kumar.