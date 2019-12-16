U2's Mumbai Concert: It Was A Beautiful Day For Sussanne Khan, Neha Dhupia And Other Stars. See Their Posts

Sussanne Khan with Kunal Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. (Image courtesy: suzkr )

Highlights "Bono, we grew through you," wrote Sussanne Khan

"My first concert ever - it had to be them," wrote Soha Ali Khan

Deepika, Ranveer and many others attended the concert in Mumbai

Bollywood stars had an amazing Sunday night, what with U2's first ever India concert in Mumbai. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan along with kids and several other celebs attended the legendary band's concert (more on that later). This is the story of Bollywood stars' experiences at the concert in India. Sussanne Khan, who attended the concert with her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan and Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor, shared a post on her Instagram profile, in which she wrote that "the kids of the 90's could have never been half of what they are" without U2.

In her post, Sussanne made a reference to several U2 songs like One , Mysterious Ways and Where The Streets Have No Name and she wrote: "For the ones who taught us the meaning of lyrics, 'the mysterious ways' that life has to 'tear down the walls, taking us to a place where the streets didn't need names..' The kids of the 90's could have never been half of what we are without you. Bono, we grew through you. Thank you for being U2.#musicmakestheworldgoround."

Take a look at Sussanne's post:

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia shared pictures from the concert and she wrote: "When women in the world are safe, It's a beautiful day. When sisters go to school with their brothers. it's a beautiful day. When women in the world unite to write her story as history, it's a beautiful day."

Take a look at the pictures here:

The U2 concert was extra special for Soha Ali Khan for it was her first ever. "My first concert ever - it had to be them!!! #u2 #joshuatreetour2019," Soha wrote.

U2's Mumbai concert marked the closing performance of their The Joshua Tree Tour 2019, which celebrates 32 years of their album The Joshua Tree, which released in 1987. The Irish band performed some of their popular tracks such as With Or Without You, Where The Streets Have No Name and I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For from their 1987 album The Joshua Tree. AR Rahman joined band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr on stage and performed his single Ahimsa.