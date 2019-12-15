U2's Mumbai Concert: Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Have A Blast

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan at U2 concert in Mumbai

Bollywood had a blast at Irish rock band U2's The Joshua Tree Concert in Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Sunday. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were the early celebs to check into the U2 concert venue, closely followed by Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Hrithik and Sussanne, who continue to remain friends after their split, brought along their kids Hridhaan and Hrehaan to the U2 concert. Ahead of the concert, Hrithik safely escorted Sussanne and the kids onto the red carpet and then happily posed with the trio. Hrithik and Sussanne were joined by actor Kunal Kapoor and his wife Naina Bachchan (Abhishek Bachchan's cousin).

Here are glimpses of red carpet moments from the U2 concert.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone set couple goals high as they arrived for the U2 concert hand-in-hand. Deepika was chic and smart in a pair of biker shorts styled with a shirt while Ranveer accompanied her in a black tee and red pants.

Also spotted arriving for the U2 concert were Mira Rajput, pretty in green, and Diana Penty, who picked the classic combination of black and denims for Sunday evening. Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt was also spotted.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali also grooved to U2's music at the Mumbai concert.

U2's Mumbai concert marks the Irish band's first ever concert in India, which is also the closing performance of their The Joshua Tree Tour 2019, which celebrates 32 years of their album The Joshua Tree, which released in 1987.