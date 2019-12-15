U2's Mumbai Concert: Deepika Padukone (In Biker Shorts) And Ranveer Singh's Hand-In-Hand Entry

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone on the U2 concert red carpet

Couple alert! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were amongst the first celebs to arrive at legendary Irish rock band U2's first ever Mumbai concert on Sunday evening. Needless to say that Deepika and Ranveer made a couple entry in style - she in black biker shorts styled with a baggy white shirt and he in a black and red combo. Deepika and Ranveer, all geared to have a blast at U2's The Joshua Tree Concert, accessorised with fanny bags, which fit in their essentials. Deepika and Ranveer walked onto the red carpet at the DY Patil Stadium hand-in-hand before being joined by friends. The excited couple patiently posed for the shutterbugs before heading into the stands!

Ahead of the concert, Ranveer was asked about Deepika's whereabouts during a session of Instagram live when he said: "A lot of people asking where's my baby , I'm going to go pickup my baby now and we are going to this concert." Aww... how cute is that? He also panned the phone camera and showed huge banners of the U2 concert in Mumbai to show his excitement as he said: "Check it out... check it out!"

"A lot of people asking where's my baby , I'm going to go pickup my baby now and we are going to this (U2) concert " - Ranveer on his live about Deepika #deepveerpic.twitter.com/pIr1SSFkxW — #Deepveerwale (@welovedeepveer) December 15, 2019

U2's Mumbai concert marks their first ever concert in India, which is also the closing performance of their The Joshua Tree Tour 2019, which celebrates 32 years of their album The Joshua Tree, which released in 1987.