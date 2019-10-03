'Best Movie Ever': Sussanne Khan And Disha Patani Review Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff's War

Hrithik and Tiger in a still from War. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights "What a treat to watch both of you in one frame," Disha wrote "You all are just incredible," wrote Sussanne War opened in screens on Wednesday

War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, opened in theaters on Wednesday and it is ruling the box office (but more on that later). This is the story of how Sussanne Khan and Disha Patani reacted to the film. Disha Patani, who is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff, shared the film's poster on its release date and she wrote: "What a treat to watch both of you in one frame, you guys are hot. So proud of you." Meanwhile, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan described the action film as the "best movie ever" and she wrote: "Come tomorrow, these two gorgeous hunks will rewrite the meaning of action heroes on the world cinema platform! Take a bow Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Siddharth Anand.... You all are just incredible."

Take a look at Disha Patani's post here:

Tiger Shroff acknowledged both Disha and Sussanne's post. On Disha's post, the Baaghi actor wrote: "Thank you so much D." On Sussanne's post, Tiger made several heart emojis and wrote: "Yaay."

Check out Sussanne's post here:

War might have opened to mixed reviews from film critics but it has been extremely successful in fetching great box office numbers. The film collected Rs 53.35 crore on its opening day. The Hindi rendition of the film garnered Rs 51.60 crore while the Tamil and Telugu versions collected Rs 1.75 crore collectively.

Sussanne and Hrithik Roshan got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to two sons - Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, rumoured to be dating, are frequently spotted together on dates together. They worked together for the first time in a music video titled Befikra. They later co-starred in the 2018 super hit film Baaghi 2.

Coming back to War, the film opened in theaters on Wednesday and it clashed with the period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. War has been directed by Siddharth Anand and it also stars Vaani Kapoor.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.