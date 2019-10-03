Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi's Film Survives Clash With Hrithik Roshan's 'War'

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Box Office: Chiranjeevi in a still (courtesy Instagram)

Chiranjeevi's much awaited movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which also released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada apart from Telugu, recorded decent numbers on its opening day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the Hindi version of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has fetched in Rs 2.60 crore on its first day despite competing with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War, which is solely for a Bollywood audience. Mr Adarsh added that the film has performed "exceptionally" in theatres in the south. The Hindi version opened in as many as 1,200 screens. Here's what Mr Adarsh tweeted: "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy - released on 1,200 screens in Hindi version - puts up a decent number on Day 1, despite War juggernaut... Wed Rs 2.60 cr Nett BOC... Sye Raa... has opened to exceptional numbers in South versions. India biz."

The Hindi version of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been distributed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy - released on 1200 screens in #Hindi version - puts up a decent number on Day 1, despite #War juggernaut... Wed Rs 2.60 cr Nett BOC... #SyeRaa has opened to exceptional numbers in South versions. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2019

On his Twitter, trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy fetched Rs 38.76 crore in theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telengana on its opening day.

#SyeRaa AP/TG share for Day 1 is 38.76 crs..



All-time No.2.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 3, 2019

About Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's performance overseas, Ramesh Bala tweeted:

#SyeRaa crosses the $1 Million Mark in #USA



Becomes the 50th Telugu Movie to do $1 Million in #USA — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 3, 2019

#SyeRaa off to a good start in #UK



It collected a gross of £29,242 from premiers in UK — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 3, 2019

The Hindi version of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will be majorly competing with War during its box office journey. War has already proven itself to be a strong competitor with as much as a Rs 53 crore opening day collection.

Directed by Surender Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a period piece set in 1850s and is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who rebelled against the British. While Chiranjeevi stars in the titular role, Amitabh Bachchan features as Gosaayi Venkanna, the mentor and guru of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The cast of the film also includes names like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah, Ravi Kishan and Niharika.

