War Box Office Collection Day 1: Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff's Film Demolishes Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan Opening Day Record

War box office collection: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's new film War set the box office on fire on the first day by collecting Rs 53 crore, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. War's impressive start managed to trump the first collection of Aamir Khan's 2018 film Thugs Of Hindostan, which was the highest till now. War has secured the highest opening day numbers for a Bollywood film in 2019 and it also made the record for highest collection on a national holiday - War released on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti). Taran Adarsh wrote, "War creates history... Sets new benchmarks for Hindi films... Big holiday (Gandhi Jayanti) plus unprecedented hype results in mind boggling day 1 total... Crosses the previous best - Thugs Of Hindostan (Rs 52.25 crore) - by a margin, despite lower screen count," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

War opened across 4,000 screens in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Wednesday in India. The film's Hindi version alone fetched Rs 51.60 crore while the cumulative score of the Tamil and Telugu prints was Rs 1.75 crore. The film's less impressive performance in the south can be attributed to the release of Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy but more on that later.

Take a look at the opening day box office report of War:

#War creates H-I-S-T-O-R-Y... Sets new benchmarks for #Hindi films... Big holiday [#GandhiJayanti] + unprecedented hype results in mind boggling *Day 1* total... Crosses the previous best - #ThugsOfHindostan - by a margin, despite lower screen count. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2019

War, directed by Siddharth Anand, is one-of-its-kind action drama, in which Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are pitted against each other. Tiger Shroff plays the role of Khalid, an Indian intelligence agent, who is tasked with capturing and killing his former mentor Kabir (Hrithik Roshan), who has gone rogue. The film also features Vaani Kapoor and it is produced by Yash Raj Films.

Meanwhile, the second big release of October 2 is Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is performing exceptionally well at the box office in south while the film's Hindi version made a decent sum on the opening day too. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy - released on 1,200 screens in Hindi version - puts up a decent number on day 1, despite War juggernaut... It has collected Rs 2.60 crore so far... Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has opened to exceptional numbers in South versions."

#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy - released on 1200 screens in #Hindi version - puts up a decent number on Day 1, despite #War juggernaut... Wed 2.60 cr Nett BOC... #SyeRaa has opened to exceptional numbers in South versions. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2019

