Sussanne Khan Posts Pic With Hrithik's Sister Sunaina Roshan From France

Sussanne Khan is spending the last days of 2019 in France with a snow-caked holiday and she is sharing glimpses of her vacation at the French ski resort Courchevel on Instagram. In one such post, Sunaina clubbed a bunch of photos of herself, in which she poses with her sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan and also Sunaina Roshan, who is the sister of Sussanne's ex-husband Hrithik Roshan. Sussanne simply captioned her post in these words: "Two days before 2020" and added Sacre-Coeur in the hashtags, revealing she was chilling with Sunaina Roshan at the Sacre-Coeur Basilica in Paris. In the photo, Sussanne and Sunaina pose together with other friends.

Meanwhile, Sussanne, Hrehaan and Hridhaan's vacation looks like one full of adventures:

Earlier this year, Sunaina alleged that she was harassed by her family for dating Muslim journalist Ruhail Amin. At that point, Sussanne had described Sunaina as a "loving warm, caring person, who is in an unfortunate situation." However, her post also requested that privacy be maintained for such a sensitive family matter in favour of the Roshans: "Please respect a family's tough period, each family goes through such times." Sussanne and Hrithik got married in the year 2000 and they continue to share a cordial rapport even after their divorce in 2014.

In June, Sunaina Roshan dismissed rumours that claimed she had been critically ill in hospital and that she was bipolar in an interview with Pinkvilla. Soon after, she tweeted about "living in hell". Sunaina also claimed that her father Rakesh Roshan hit her because of her romance with a Muslim man and that her brother Hrithik has not stood by her and failed to provide her with an apartment of her own.