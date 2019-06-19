Hrithik Roshan's Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Says Sunaina Is In 'Unfortunate Situation'

"Please respect a family's tough period, each family goes through such times," wrote Sussanne

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 19, 2019 19:44 IST
Sussanne Khan photographed with Hrithik Roshan with in Mumbai.


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sussanne referred to Sunaina as a 'caring person' in her post
  2. Hrithik and Sussanne got divorced in 2014
  3. Rangoli claimed the Roshans were 'physically assaulting' Sunaina

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan had ended a day fraught with allegations of the most explosive sort about her former in-laws with a statement describing Hrithik's sister Sunaina, who is at the centre of the controversy, as a 'loving warm, caring person, who is in an unfortunate situation.' Sussanne also revealed that Hrithik and Sunaina's father Rakesh Roshan is 'undergoing a major health crisis' and that their mother Pinky is 'vulnerable.' Sussanne, who has two sons with Hrithik, said in her statement, "Please respect a family's tough period, each family goes through such times."

This morning, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel claimed in tweets that the Roshans were 'physically assaulting' Sunaina over a romance they allegedly oppose and that Sunaina had been reaching out to Kangana for help. A day earlier, Sunaina tweeted about 'living in hell' and that she supported Kangana.

There has been no response from the Roshans; it's not clear if Sussanne Khan's statement should be seen as official word on behalf of the family. In her statement, posted on Instagram, she explains that she is speaking as 'someone who has been part of this family for long.'

Read Sussanne Khan's statement here:

Sussanne and Hrithik Roshan got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to two sons - Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

For about a week now, conflicting reports have been circulated about Sunaina Roshan's health. Some days ago, she spoke to Pinkvilla be dismissing a news report that claimed she had been critically ill in hospital and that she was bipolar. Soon after, Rangoli Chandel alleged in tweets that Sunaina had called Kangana Ranaut, with whom Hrithik Roshan has been publicly feuding, to apologise for not standing by her; Rangoli also claimed that the bipolar rumour had originated from Hrithik's PR machinery .

This morning, Rangoli Chandel made her explosive claims about the Roshans allegedly persecuting Sunaina:

Sunaina Roshan's tweets from her unverified account appear to hint at Rangoli's allegations:

Hrithik Roshan has not commented on or even acknowledged this fresh controversy. His last posts relating to Kangana were to announce that his new film Super 30 was being rescheduled to avoid a clash with Kangana's film in order to save himself 'personal trauma and toxic mental violence.'

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan are co-stars from films such as Krrish 3 and have exchanged recriminations and legal notices over a disputed romantic connection.

