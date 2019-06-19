Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina Tweets: 'I Support Kangana, Living In Hell Continues'

After Kangana Ranaut claimed she's still in touch with Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina, the latter tweeted: "I support Kangana all through."

Sunaina Roshan with her brother Hrithik. (Image courtesy: sunainaRoshan22)


  1. Rangoli claimed Sunaina apologised to Kangana for not standing by her
  2. "Sunaina is still a friend," said Kangana
  3. Kangana, Hrithik have been feuding over a disputed romantic relationship

Actor Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina, who recently opened up about her turbulent family dynamics in an interview with Pinkvilla, on Tuesday night tweeted, "And living in hell continues... Gosh I'm tired," which was soon followed by this: "I support Kangana all through." The Twitter account attributed to Sunaina Roshan is not verified but it is followed by Hrithik Roshan. Sunaina's tweets come days after Kangana Ranaut told Mumbai Mirror: "Sunaina and I were always good friends and so was her family. Now they (the Roshans) claim differently. Yes, she has been in touch with me, but I don't want to take advantage of her family dispute. Sunaina is still a friend but I will not hit somebody when they are down."

Here are Sunaina Roshan's tweets:

Before Kangana, her sister Rangoli Chandel wrote in a series of tweets that Sunaina called up to apologise to Kangana for not standing by her during her infamous feud with Hrithik Roshan which started in 2017. For the uninitiated, Kangana and Hrithik, who've also co-starred in Krrish 3, have been feuding over a disputed romantic relationship.

Earlier this month, reports of Sunaina Roshan's deteriorating health spread like wildfire across social media after which, she told Pinkvilla: "I have not been hospitalised getting any kind of treatment forget psychological. I was out partying with my friends on Sunday night at the Golf Club in Chembur." At that time, it was reported that Sunaina Roshan is being treated for bipolar disorder, which she vehemently denied saying: "Being angry and short-tempered does not make you bipolar and nor have I ever suffered or been treated for a bipolar disorder... I am physically and mentally completely fine."

In the same interview, Sunaina Roshan also said that she was staying in a rented hotel apartment away from her family and added: "Yes, there are certain issues... All I can say is that I have been staying in a rented hotel apartment for the past 17-18 days before I came back home to stay in the same building as my parents. While I am staying in their home, I have a separate entrance and a separate floor on which I live."

Soon after Sunaina Roshan's interview went viral, Rangoli Chandel alleged in her tweets that Hrithik's PR machinery started the bipolar rumour, as punishment for Sunaina's alleged calls to Kangana.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is looking forward to the release of Super 30 while Kangana will be next seen in Mental Hai Kya.

sunaina roshanhrithik roshan

