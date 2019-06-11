Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina On Health Rumours: 'Not Bipolar, Not Critical, Was Partying With Friends'

Sunaina photographed with brother Hrithik Roshan. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina dismissed reports which suggested she was hospitalised over the weekend and that she was critical. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Sunaina Roshan said she's unaware of who is spreading the rumours and added that she was out partying with her friends on Sunday. Sunaina, who is a cancer survivor, was quoted as saying: "I really don't know who is spreading these rumours but I was touched by my well-wishers who asked about my health. I have not been hospitalised getting any kind of treatment forget psychological. I also want to clarify that I am not under any medication. I was out partying with my friends on Sunday night at the Golf Club in Chembur."

When she was asked about her reported treatment for bipolar disorder, Sunaina said: "Being angry and short-tempered does not make you bipolar and nor have I ever suffered or been treated for a bipolar disorder, which causes shifts in mood and energy. I have been maintaining my diet and lost a lot of weight but otherwise, I am physically and mentally completely fine."

Last year, in a blog for Mumbai Mirror, Sunaina Roshan talked about her battle with depression, dealing with diabetes and hypertension, and surviving cervical cancer in details. She wrote: "I want to inspire people across the globe... I want to tell people that I am a survivor, and not a victim." In 2017, Hrithik had shared a 'then and now' picture of his sister and her extreme transformation was worth inspiring.

Now that's what I call a transformation !! So so proud of you didi @roshansunaina#keepgoing#impossibleisNothingpic.twitter.com/yQA4OZ4N9K — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 7, 2017

Sunaina is the elder of Pinky and Rakesh Roshan's two children. Sunaina has a daughter Suranika Soni with designer Ashish Soni, whom she divorced in 2000. She is the author of To Dad With Love, a pictorial biography on father Rakesh Roshan.