Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina Shares An Emotional Note For Brother, Says 'You Are A Gift To My Heart, A Friend To My Spirit'

"Duggu, you are a gift to my heart, a friend to my spirit and a golden thread to the meaning of my life. I loved you yesterday and I love you still, I always have and forever will," read an excerpt from Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan's latest blog entry. The blog post titled 'My Brother Duggu,' perfectly encapsulates the very essence of the bond that the brother-sister duo share. Sunaina begins the note by saying that Hrithik might be two years younger to her but he has always been like a "protective older brother." In her blog, Sunaina chronicled different facets of her relationship with Hrithik, right from the actor's school days, when he was a shy kid, to his stubborn teenage phase and how he overcame his stammer problem.

Hrithik Roshan was obviously moved by his sister's gesture. He shared Sunaina's blog on his Twitter account and wrote: "My sweet sister takes me down memory lane. Love you too didi."

Sunaina talked about how Hrithik's battle with stammer wasn't easy. "He defeated another major hurdle in life and that was overcoming or rather finding a way to live with his stammer. He says it has been his greatest battle.I remember watching him at the age of 13 as he would sit and read aloud for hours, sometimes alone in the bathroom every single day, morning and night without fail."

It is a well-known fact that Hrithik Roshan is a fitness enthusiast, so much so that the actor wouldn't miss his work out sessions even when he was sick. "He would not miss a day of gym even if it would be at 1 am post his tiring day. I remember even when he was down with Viral, he would work out because gymming gives him a high. He understands the responsibility as an actor and coming from a producer, director's family background values the cost and efforts that a producer puts in for any project. That's why while shooting for a song in his debut movie despite of having 103 fever, he shot for it, with a doctor on standby at the sets," Sunaina added in her blog.

Sunaina made an interesting revelation about her brother. She mentioned how Hrithik is not only particular about his hair but also about fragrances. She wrote, "An interesting fact about him is that he uses different cologne for each of his characters and never uses it again. When he was preparing for his role for Krrish, he had two different perfumes, particular to his characters of Rohit and Krishna in the film."

Hrithik and Sunaina are children of actor-turned-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan. Hrithik was earlier married to Sussanne Khan but the couple are now divorced.